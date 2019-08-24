Share:

ATTOCK-The police arrested a man for allegedly instigating public against the Armed Forces.

Police came to know that one namely Sheraz Khan, resident of Peshawar, presently living in Barotha Colony, most of the time deliver hate speeches and instigate people against Armed Forces and other national institutions. His facebook account also contained hate material against defence forces and other hate material fanning provincialism. The police arrested and booked him under 16MPO and Act 123. Meanwhile, FIA booked Khalil Ahmad, resident of Pindigheb, a employee of a sensitive organisation for blackmailing a woman and posting her photos on social media. Reportedly, the woman is a schoolteacher serving in a govt primary school.