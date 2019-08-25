Share:

LAHORE - A 35-year-old man was shot dead at the doorstep of his house in Millat Park, police said on Saturday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police investigators say the shooting could be an outcome of old enmity. The deceased was identified by police as Maqsood Gujjar, a resident of Hussain Abad. On the day of incident, Maqsood was standing outside his house when two gunmen riding on a motorcycle appeared there. The gunmen opened straight fire on Maqsood and fled instantly. The victim sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. A police official said that a nephew of the deceased was also targeted and killed by motorcyclists in a similar shooting which took place in the same locality a couple of days ago. The police registered a murder case against unidentified gunmen and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.