Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has ordered an inquiry against Atif Zaman for extracting billions of rupees from people on the pretext of giving double profit in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by NAB headquarters Saturday accused Atif Zaman murdered anchor Mureed Abbas and his close aide Khizer Hayat in Karachi and police are currently pursuing the case against him.

It said Chairman had taken the notice on the public complaints and in the light of request submitted by police to NAB against Atif Zaman, who is main accused in the killing of anchorperson Mureed Abbas. NAB said that the looted money would be taken back from the accused and it would be distributed among the affected people as per law.

Chairman NAB directed the Director General Karachi Bureau Farooq Ansae Awan to recover the money from the accused person as soon as possible and submit a report to headquarters in this regard.

Zaman allegedly involved in extracting billions from people

On the other hand, Chairman said that NAB has great regard for the valuable services of business community in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a delegation led by President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Daroo Khan Achakzai, he said business community is the backbone of the country and NAB is a business and human friendly institution which accords high priority to resolve the issues of the business community at their door steps by establishing complaints cells at NAB Headquarters and all regional Bureaus of NAB. He said NAB will not pursue anymore the sales and income tax related cases of business community and will transfer the existing cases related to sales tax and income tax to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law.

He said that the notices issues by NAB Multan to flour mills owners of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions are being suspended forthwith and he will himself examine the cases as per law. He asked the business community to provide flour to people on govt rates.