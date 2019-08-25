Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Saturday directed the divisional commissioners to revise prices of essential commodities and ensure enforcement of the fixed rates within 24 hours.

He issued these directions while presiding over a high level meeting on price control that continued for about two hours. The meeting reviewed measures to control artificial price hike.

Speaking at the meeting, the CS said that profiteering would not be tolerated in any case, adding that it is top priority of the government to provide relief to the common man and no compromise can be made on this important matter.

He directed that stern action be taken against profiteers, hoarders and those creating artificial dearness. He asked the officers to keep a check on shopkeeper as well as wholesalers because it would help stabilize prices.

He said that sale of eatables, especially wheat flour, sugar, ghee and Roti, would be ensured at the prices fixed by the government and for this purpose price magistrates and market committees be made ‘more active’. He also issued necessary directions regarding controlling prices of sugar and Roti in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sahiwal.

He directed that administrative officers must oversee the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets in districts, besides keeping a check on demand and supply of commodities, which is a key factor in controlling prices.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Taskforce on Price Control Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, administrative secretaries of different departments including Livestock, Information, Chairman PITB, additional IG Special Branch, Commissioner Lahore Division and officers concerned whereas divisional commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.