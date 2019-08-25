Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition wants government to allow all the arrested MNAs to participate in the upcoming joint session of parliament scheduled to be addressed by President Arif Alvi.

The opposition parties in this regards have submitted applications in National Assembly Secretariat to issue production orders of six arrested MNAs.

PPP-P Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N lawmakers Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and two members from North Waziristan Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar are currently in jails on different charges.

The opposition parties (PPP-P and PML-N) have separately submitted applications to issue production orders of all the arrested members to participate in joint session of parliament and national assembly session.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser have so far issued production orders of only two members Asif Ali Zardari and Khwaja Saad Rafique, while the rest did not attend any session after their arrest. The opposition parties have staged protests and walkouts against non-issuance of production orders. The speaker has also announced on the floor of the house that the production orders would be issued after the consultation with the law minister.

Political pundits viewed that for the first time half dozen MNAs are languishing in the jail in different charges. The production orders in the past have been issued only on applications of concerned political parties.