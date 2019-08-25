Share:

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that Pakistan will fight the case of the Kashmiris on all forums and the whole world is raising voice against the Indian atrocities.

On Sunday Sheikh Rashid while addressing a rally in Muzaffarabad, met the President of Azad Jammu, Sardar Masud Khan. They exchanged views on the Line of Control (LOC) and violations pertaining to human rights by India.

Sheikh Rashid said that on the issue of Kashmir other countries including China, Iran and Turkey have supported the cause.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Kashmir issue will be resolved. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly will be important.