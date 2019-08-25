Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has barred four popular brands from producing bottled water for failure to meet standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Director General Muhammad Usman said the PFA teams collected samples of 17 bottled water companies for laboratory test. Three brands failed to meet analytical needs while one faced the music on the basis of violation of label law, the PFA DG said.

The test results have been posted on PFA official website: www.pfa.gop.pk/water-sampling-campaign/

The director general said the authority would not let any company to restart production till food safety laws are followed. He said the PFA will check bottled water companies four times in a year as per the annual water sampling schedule.

On Friday, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 6,000-kg expired milk powder from a unit. The PFA dairy safety team conducted a raid at a unit situated in Township area where 6,000-kg expired milk powder, 450-kg maida (wheat flour), 125-kg glucose and 25-kg citric acid were stored. The team seized the milk powder and other material and lodged an FIR against the owners of the unit.

SNGPL unearths network illegal connection

The SNGPL Saturday claimed to have unearthed a network of illegal gas connection in Satukatla. The SNGPL dismantled the network of illegal gas connection to 35 houses and got a case registered with police, said Chief Engineer Imran Safdar Virk.