ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences employees associations on Saturday announced calling off the planned strike on assurance of the ministry of National Health Services of protecting their rights.

Secretary NHS visited the PIMS hospital and held talks with representatives of the employees’ bodies to convince them to call off their announced strike.

A statement issued by the ministry of NHS said that after successful talks with the Secretary Health, the doctors association represented by Dr Asfandyar Khan called off the strike.

It said that doctors were assured by the health ministry that no law will be introduced without holding consultations with them and draft of the proposed legislation would be shared with them before it is implemented.

Statement also said that the interest of the medical community will always be upheld.

It added that on directions of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, the Secretary Health met the representatives of Doctors Association who had announced a protest with regard to the initiative of the government to introduce Medical Teaching Institute for Government Sector hospitals legislation at PIMS Hospital.

On this occasion, Dr Asfandyar welcomed increase in allowances of doctors of hospitals of the federal capita announced by Dr Zafar Mirza Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health.

This has resulted in substantial increase of 40,000 to 50,000 rupees in the salaries of doctors serving in these hospitals. He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr. Zafar Mirza for taking this historic step.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Sajid Shah said that we would continue to introduce measures to ensure better working conditions and benefits for the medical community. The spokesman added that medical practice was a noble profession and appreciated the doctors for calling off the strike and focusing on their professional responsibilities for the benefit of thousands of patients who visit the hospital daily and are under treatment.