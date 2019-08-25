Share:

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan has urged the international community to take strict notice of India’s ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing an event in the state of Virginia on Saturday, Ambassador Majeed said the Narendra Modi-led government had held nine million Kashmiris hostage with its ongoing clampdown in the occupied valley, and called on the world to break its silence on the grave situation.

The ambassador demanded that the world institutions send analysts and observers to the occupied valley and force India to withdraw its decision to end special status of occupied Kashmir.

India’s actions in occupied Kashmir posed a threat to regional peace and stability, he noted, adding that it was not clear how the situation would unfold in the coming days.

Ambassador Majeed pointed out that US President Donald Trump had offered as many as three times to play a role in mediating on the Kashmir crisis.