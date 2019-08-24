Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has started countrywide inspection of medical colleges to maintain international standard of medical education and to shut down the institutions not meeting the criteria, the PMDC president said on Saturday.

President PMDC Dr Tariq Bhutta said this in a press briefing held here regarding 5 months performance of the council.

He informed media that the PMDC was facing number of problems and it required reforms to improve medical education in the country. He said that there are 168 medical institutions in the country including 109 in private sector and the inspection of the institution is underway. He said that the inspection of the colleges will end on 29th of August.

He also said that two private colleges will be closed on not meeting the criteria.

“Standard of the colleges is being inspected to determine whether these institutions are able to provide medical education or not,” he said.

Dr Tariq said that following the procedure of inspection, colleges will be given timeframe and warning to improve their quality and standard and on failing, the college will be closed.

PMDC president also said that some of the countries have rejected M.B.B.S of the country and it is matter of concern that in future Pakistani doctors could be banned working outside the country.

President PMDC added that the council is making efforts to improve the medical education so the other countries cannot raise objections on the Pakistani medical graduates.

He also said that the council received 104 complaints against doctors only from Punjab and it canceled the licenses of several doctors on their professional negligence.

He said that during this time 110 registered complaints were addressed by the council.

He said that the council in five months held eleven council meetings and formed 13 committees to resolve the matters.

Dr. Tariq Bhutta also said that PMDC has started online registration of the degrees of doctors which will help reducing the registration problems of the council and doctors.

The Council is also registering over 1,000 Doctors annually through NEB examination of Pakistani citizens who obtained foreign basic medical / dental degrees.

Sharing further details, he said that total number of registered medical and dental practitioners in the country as of June 2019 is 257,657, including 186,980 general practitioners, 23,133 dental practitioners, 45,378 medical, surgical and allied specialists and 2,166 dental and allied specialists.

Annually, around 18,000 students are being enrolled in medical and dental colleges in the country. He also informed that in five months admission regulations 2018 have been revised and Admission Policy for Session 2019 -20 have been announced, to ensure transparency and merit in the admission process.

The MD–CAT (entry test) to be held on 25thAugust and 8th September 2019 across the country through admitting universities, he said.

Dr Tariq also said that inspection and evaluation criteria for recognition of the colleges had also been revised and implemented by the Council.

He said that the provisional license / registration process had been made efficient enabling a turnaround period of less than a fortnight to assist new graduates to start their house jobs as early as possible. All licensing and renewal processes are being brought online and through a secured data system to enable immediate processing doing away with the past delays.

He also said pending litigation has been fast tracked for a higher rate of disposal to remove bottlenecks in the system and allow for students and doctors to have their grievances addressed and their issues resolved.