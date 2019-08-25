Share:

KARACHI - The increasing number of Congo haemorrhagic fever in the city is a matter of concern and threat to people’s lives, says PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman.

The Sindh government failed to lift the city’s garbage and is now failing to resolve critical public health issues, he said. Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Khurram Sher Zaman expressed deep concern at the outbreak of contagious diseases in the city. He stated that the task of cleanliness of the city is the duty of every public leader. If others have to resolve the major issues, the Sindh government should resign, he said.

So far, thousands of people have been diagnosed with diarrhoea and gastroenteritis in the city. People are suffering from contagious diseases like Congo fever and dengue. The health department has not yet taken any preventative measures in this regard, he said. He said this year 14 citizens lost their lives due to Congo virus and 32 others were affected. The department of livestock and health completely failed to facilitate people, he said. “The sewage water and garbage piled up in the city and made the environment hazardous. Gastroenteritis and diarrhoea became major threats to the city due to unclean water supply. Such cases have increased dramatically. There is a need for an anti-mosquito fumigation campaign for protection of citizens.