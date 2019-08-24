Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Arts Council started different training courses to make the youth of the region skilful.

According to a spokesman, the courses include singing, harmonium, ‘tabla’, organ, guitar, violin, sitar, paining, art and craft, child art, calligraphy, pottery decoration, fashion designing, self-grooming, handmade jewellery, flower making, baking, continental dishes, Mughal dishes, Italian dishes, cutting and sewing, candle making, computer and computer graphics, textile designing, spoken English, interior decoration, glass painting, and stocking flower have been arranged.

To facilitate the young generation and to indulge them in positive activities, there is no limit of age and education, the spokesman said. A large number of students are participating in short training courses.