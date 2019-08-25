Share:

Lahore - A 24-year-old woman died when a recklessly-driven car ran over her near Kharak Nullah on the Multan Road, rescue workers said on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Zainab, was trying to cross the road when a speedy car hit her. As a result, she died on the spot. The driver along with the car managed to escape from the scene. The police are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a teenage boy died under a Lahore-bound train in Garhi Shahi police precincts on early Saturday. Rescue workers said the victim, identified as Omar, was trying to cross the railway track when a train hit him from the rear side. He died on the spot. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating the incident.