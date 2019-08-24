Share:

LOS ANGELES-Scarlett Johansson has topped Forbes’ list of best-paid actresses for a second year - but is only the eighth highest paid actor overall.

The 34-year-old’s income of $56m (£45.7m) lands her below seventh-placed male actor Adam Sandler.

She earned $15.5m (£12.6m) more than she did in 2018, thanks largely to the success of Avengers: Endgame.

Modern family actor Sofia Vergara is the only other woman to break into the overall top 10.

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson was announced as the highest-paid actor of the last 12 months, making $89.4m (£73.6m) according to the latest annual rankings from the financial experts.

Notably all of the top 10 actresses earned above $20m (£16.3) this year, compared with last year when only the top two - Johansson and Angelina Jolie made that amount. Johansson is set to reprise her title role in the Avengers spin-off Black Widow next year.

Meanwhile, Jolie - who earned $28m (£22.8) in 2018 - drops out of this year’s top 10 due to increased earnings for several of the highest earners in the top 10.

She is currently acting in and producing two forthcoming films - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The One and Only Ivan.

Other names to drop out of the top 10 this year include Mila Kunis, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Melissa McCarthy and Gal Gadot.

Unlike the male actors list, there’s a notable lack of diversity among this year’s highest earning women. Vergara is Colombian-American, but there are no black actresses in the top 10.