Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana suspended SHO Kahuta Police Station for failure in tracing robbery incidents and reports of collection of sacrificial animals’ skins by the members of banned outfits from his jurisdiction, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He added that the city police chief had also ordered departmental inquiry against the suspended SHO SI Nazir Ahmed besides closing him to the Police Line.

According to him, the CPO, while continuing process of strict departmental accountability, placed SHO PS Kahuta under suspension over the complaints of collection of the sacrificial animals’ skins by banned outfits on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and failing to trace the incidents of robberies in his area including the heist of robbery in which a gang of four armed robbers had looted more than 25 passenger vehicles at Ghun Galli. He said that an inquiry had also been directed against the police officer. A show-cause notice has also been issued to the police officer, the spokesman said. Nadim-ul-Hassan has been posted as new SHO of PS Kahuta by the CPO, he said.

“The banned organisations are required to be prevented to undergo any type of activity at any cost, and the SHO who fails to do so, will have to face the music in the form of strict departmental accountability, “he quoted the CPO as saying.

Meanwhile, the CPO also summoned ASP Amna Baig and SHO Waris Khan over the robbery incident at a jewellery shop. He said that show-cause notice had also been issued to the SHO PS Waris Khan over the incident of robbery.

According to him, the CPO took strict notice of the robbery in the area of Waris Khan police station and sought explanation from the SHO regarding the incident by issuing him a show-cause notice. He said that the CPO directed the SHO to trace out the robbers or he would be suspended.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two suspected robbers who snatched laptop, mobile phones and cash from a university student on gunpoint after kidnapping him from a bus terminal in limits of Police Station Rawat, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Raees Khalid and Awais, against whom a case under sections 392/365 was also registered, he said. Police also recovered the weapons used in the crime and the booty from possession of the accused, he said.

According to him, Saqib Jamshed, resident of Sialkot, lodged a complaint with Rawat police stating that he is a university student and had developed friendship with Raees Khalid on social media whom he had never seen or met before. He added that he planned to visit Murree along with his class fellows who had already reached Islamabad and was waiting for him. He said that he was contacted by Raees on phone asking him to make a stopover at Rawat as he wanted to meet him. “I stepped down from bus at Channi Alam Sher in Rawat where Raees and Awais were already present. The duo kidnapped me on motorcycle while pointing gun at me and took me to a jungle where they snatched my belongings and made me naked,” he told the police. He alleged that the duo also recorded his videos and threatened him of dire consequences in case he approached the police. He asked police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them.

CPO, while talking action, formed a special team comprising SP Saddar Rai Mazhar and SHO Rawat Malik Kashif tasking it to arrest the culprits. The police team managed to arrest both the accused after hectic effort and recovered weapons and booty from their possession, the spokesman said. The criminals have confessed to their crime during investigation and the police have obtained their physical remand from a court of law for further investigation, he said. CPO Faisal Rana appreciated the efforts of SP Saddar and his team for arresting crimainls and recovering looted stuff.