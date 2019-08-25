Share:

KARACHI - Sindh cabinet , in its meeting held on Saturday, expressed its satisfaction that presently there was no flood emergency in the province and the situation was in total control.

Sharing details of the meeting with the media, Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members were informed that at present the water flow at Guddu Barrage upstream was 274,000 cusecs against the discharge of 241,000 cusecs.

The minister said that the meeting was further informed that all the right and left bank dykes were being vigilantly looked after and spurs had been constructed at old Tori dyke. The provincial cabinet, in its meeting, also approved Sindh Safe City Authority Bill 2019, Sindh Food Fortification Bill 2019 along with that of Sindh Women Agriculture Workers Act 2019 and Sindh Minimum Wage Award.

The minister further informed the media that the cabinet also gave a nod for the formation of a 14-member governing body of Sindh Employees’ Social Security Imitation besides deciding to form an advisory council for the empowerment of disabled persons. “The minister for special education would head the advisory council,” he said, and added that formation of Information & Technology Board was also approved on the occasion. Saeed Ghani said that keeping in view advancement in the field of information technology an IT Advisory Committee would be formed. Ghani further said that members of the cabinet showed serious concern over malnutrition in children, and in order to address the issue approved Sindh Food Fortification Bill 2019.

He told media that the cabinet also approved the bill, exempting Dawat-i-Hadya, a welfare organisation being run by Bohra community, from registration and stamp duty.

The minister informed that the Sindh cabinet also formed a committee, comprising of Minister for Forest Department Syed Nasir Husain Shah, Minister for Mines & Minerals Department Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Climate Change, Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab, to prepare draft of a sustainable forest policy with fifteen days of this meeting.

According to the Sindh information minister, the cabinet also formed a committee to look into the usage of water for irrigation and by Sindh Engro Coal Mines.

“The committee would comprise of Minister for Irrigation Department Sohail Anwar Siyal, Minister for Energy Department Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab,” Ghani elaborated.

The committee would present its suggestions in the next cabinet meeting.