The provincial government has announced a ban on pillion riding across Sindh, including Karachi, on 9th and 10th Muharram, according to a notification from the Sindh Home department issued on Saturday.

The notification said the ban on pillion riding and other acts was being implemented under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to maintain the situation of law and order during Ashura throughout the province.

The ban on pillion riding would be applicable on Muharram 9 and 10 across Sindh.

However, a complete ban would be applicable from Muharram 1 to 10 on several other acts, including carrying arms or ammunition, assembly of five or more persons (except Muharram processions), objectionable or provocative wall-chalking, posters or banners, processions without prior permission, and aerial firing.

"All permissions issued by the Home Department, Sindh to carry weapon in relaxation of ban u/s 144 CrPC will remain suspended" from Muharram 1 to 10, read the notification.

A ban would also be applicable of playing or transmission of provocative hate-speech either through audio, video cassettes or CD/DVDs, television cable transmission, or any other medium would also be implemented from Muharram 1 to 10.