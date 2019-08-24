Share:

The Canadian government has decided to expand the Student Direct Stream (SDS) to Pakistani students. However, the Canadian government had started this program last year for the students from India, China, Philippines, and Vietnam. Luckily a press release issued on Friday announced that it is now available to study permit applicants who are living in Pakistan. Through the help of this Pakistani students can get their students visas within three weeks while before it took more than three months. This will surely help Pakistani students to obtain their incredible wish of studying abroad.

Pakistani students are almost really thankful to the Canadian government in this regard. I request Pakistani government to solve the issue of Pakistani students who want to study abroad but are getting late visas from the German Embassy.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.