KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Saturday hit back at Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda for calling him corrupt and warned that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan could withdraw from the federal government if Vawda is not reined in.

Talking to the media here after inaugurating fumigation drive in Korangi, the mayor said the federal minister was making such statements to get cheap publicity, calling him irresponsible and immature politician. “Vawda is misguided missile and I am sure he has been sidelined by his own party,” Akhtar added.

“Imran Khan became the Prime Minister through our votes but if he cannot control federal ministers, we could reconsider our decision of becoming part of the coalition government,” he said. He asked Prime Minster Imran Khan to intervene and rein in Vawda or else “we may reconsider whether or not to remain part of the coalition government”. He added that he does not have time to respond to everyone who criticizes him and asked the critics to come and play role for betterment of the city.

Akhtar said that he along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Maritime Syed Ali Zaidi was taking measures to resolve issues of the city, vowing that they would succeed soon.

It may be noted here that Vawda accused the mayor of corruption during his media talk after a meeting Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

Akhtar inaugurated fumigation drive to control recent increase in number of housefly in the city. Akhtar said that at least 40 vehicles would be spraying disinfectants in each district, adding that they had purchased some disinfectants while others were provided by philanthropists.

He was of the view that number of mosquitoes and houseflies increased considerably after recent rainfall in the city.

“Today we have inaugurated fumigation drive which will continue till eradication of mosquitoes and houseflies,” he added.

The mayor said that cleanliness campaign initiated by Bahria Town and District Municipal Corporation Korangi has started giving fruitful results.