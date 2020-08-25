Share:

ISLAMABAD-The dead bodies of a man and a transgender person were found by police from different parts of federal capital here on Monday.

Police moved the dead bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

According to details, the decomposed body of a transgender person from a flat located at G-11/3 was found and shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The deceased was identified as Ijaz alias Guria.

The incident took place in precinct of Police Station (PS) Ramna.

Preliminary probe by the police suggested that the body of the transgender person was 15 days old, decomposed and worm-infected. It was impossible for investigators to identify the dead body.

The reason behind the death could not be ascertained by the investigators. They said police also got information that the eunuch was using ice and heroin and there is a possibility that she died of over dose of drugs.

A special police team under the surveillance of ASP Ramna Rana Abdul Wahab was constituted to probe the death, according to a police spokesman.

He said the investigators of HIU have moved the body to PIMS and were waiting for issuance of post-mortem report. He said it was also suggested during investigation that the transgender person was a drug addict.

He said the transgender person died in a flat of PHA in G-11/3 that was locked while the neighbours alerted police after foul smell started emitting.

Meanwhile, police found yet another dead body of a 40-year-old man from limits of Police Station (PS) Banigala and moved it to PIMS for autopsy. The identity of the dead body could not ascertained so far. Police are investigating the reason behind death of the unknown man.