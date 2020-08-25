Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir has said that four layered security must be provided to sensitive places, central processions and Majalis during Muharram-ul-Haram in all districts of the province.

He said this while chairing a meeting and directing all Regional Police Officers (RPOs), Capital City Police Officers (CCPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) through video link conference at Central Police Office, here on Monday.

Also, he said, walk-thorough gates and metal detectors should be used for security of mourners. He said full-fledged search and monitoring should be carried out through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, and video recording should also be arranged in this regard.

He directed the officers that timing of processions and majalis should be observed at any cost and search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be continued in the vicinity of sensitive imambargahs, mourning processions and majalis, whereas snipers should be deputed on rooftops of the buildings situated at the route of sensitive processions and majalis and also commandos in plainclothes for security of majalis and processions.

He said that for creating a sense of protection among citizens, under supervision of senior officers, Dolphin, Traffic and other field formations should be undertaken. Flag march should be held in all districts whereas special focus should be given on cleanliness and lights on places of majalis and routes of mourning processions.

He added that in majalis of women, lady constables with lady volunteers should be appointed for security and checking. He said that implementation of the Loudspeaker Act should be ensured at any cost and there should be no delay in taking action against those involved in propagation of hatred based religious literature and wall-chalking depicting sectarian hate. He directed the RPOs and DPOs to personally visit the field areas for checking security arrangements of sensitive central processions and majalis in their respective districts and regions and also brief the officials deputed over security about sensitivity of their duties in accordance with the current circumstances.

The IGP was briefed that security of sensitive mosques and worship places of other sects and religion have also been increased and during Ashura Muharram, in all districts of the province, overall 9,127 processions and 36,464 majalis are being conducted. For security duty of processions, 202,768 police officers and officials had been deputed, while for security of majalis, 235,185 police have been deputed.

Likewise, 88,129 police national volunteers, 17,312 special police officials and 225,186 volunteers would also perform duties.