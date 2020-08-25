Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday expressed his satisfaction that wheat flour was available to the people at the fixed rate.

Chairing a meeting at civil secretariat to review rates and stock situation of sugar and flour in the province, the chief minister claimed that Punjab was the only province where a 20-kg flour bag was available in abundance at the fixed of Rs 860.

The meeting decided to take every possible administrative step to further strict monitoring system for stopping the smuggling of flour from the province.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government was providing wheat to KPK province on a daily basis and also giving subsidies to the tune of billions of rupees to provide flour at the fixed rates.

“The subsidy is the right of the poor while the provision of subsidised flour to the elite is the cruelty with the poor”, the Chief Minister observed.

While directing to develop an effective mechanism for targeted flour subsidy, the CM asked the Food Department to provide a comprehensive plan in this regard. Secretary Food informed the meeting that the Punjab government had released 6 lakh and 59 thousand ton wheat to the flour mills and it was providing more than 17 thousand ton wheat to flour mills every day. This helps in stabilising flour prices in the market, he said, adding that Punjab had around 37 lakh ton wheat reserves.

The meeting decided to take every possible step to stabilise the rates of sugar.

The Chief Minister made it clear that an increase in the rates of sugar and flour will not be tolerated and directed the administrative officers to submit reports to him by reviewing prices after markets’ visits. “I will also review the field situation by going to different markets and no one can be allowed to exploit the people”, he warned.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Industries and Information Departments and others attended the meeting.

CM CONDOLES THE DEATH OF PIR TARIQ AHMED SHAH

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Pir Tariq Ahmed Shah, brother of Federal Interior Minister Brig. (retired), Ijaz Ahmed Shah. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family, as well as Brig. (retired), Ijaz Shah, and prayed for the departed soul.

I am deeply saddened over the death of your brother and pray to Almighty Allah to grant courage to all of you to bear the loss with equanimity, the CM added.