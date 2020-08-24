Share:

LAHORE-Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday inaugurated 220kV GIS Ghazi Grid Station.

National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) had successfully commissioned and energized the 220kV GIS Ghazi Road Grid Station with the cost of Rs5664.24 million. Major portion of the funds was provided by KfW Germany and remaining was arranged through NTDC’s own resources.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shafqat Mahmood said that present regime was committed to provide basic necessities to the masses and this grid station would bring relief to the consumers of Lahore with improved voltage profile. “Government is also making efforts to provide electricity at affordable prices. IPPs were setup during power crisis in 1990. We have asked IPPs to review agreements to cut down electricity prices.

The government is already in negotiations with IPPs and hope that meetings will be fruitful and help in curtailing the circular debt”, he said. He directed CEO LESCO for redressal of consumer’s complaints within minimum possible time. Target of power distribution companies (DISCOs) should be customer’s satisfaction, he said.

Managing Director NTDC Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan said that 220kV grid station has total capacity of 750MVA. The said project is also connected with 500 kV NTDC Grid Station Lahore (South) for dispersal of power from Balloki RLNG Power Plant and Coal fired Power Plant Sahiwal to Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) areas mainly DHA, Askari-X, Allama Iqbal Airport, Gulberg, Shalimar, Batapur, and Ghazi Road. He said that German Development Cooperation / KfW has appreciated the government’s efforts for power sector and said that historically, Pakistan and Germany always enjoyed very warm friendly relations since long.

The government of Germany, through KfW, provided a financing of 11.29 million euros for this project. The support, provided to the government of Pakistan will help in addressing the constraints in the transmission network.

CEO LESCO, NESPAK officers and General Electric representatives were also present on the occasion.