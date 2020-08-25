Share:

Rawalpindi-Around 520 majalis and 16 Muharram processions were organised in Rawalpindi district during first three days of Muharram under elaborated security arrangements while 3,500 police personnel were deployed to ensure law and order in the city.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younis had finalised elaborate security arrangements for majalis and Muharram processions.

He said senior police officers monitored the security arrangements of the processions and majalis and also briefed the security personnel about security situation and arrangements.

He said that 62 A category, 112 B category and 346 C category majalis were organised while two each A and B category and 14 C category processions were taken out in the district during three days.

Snipers were also deployed on rooftop besides arrangements for uninterrupted flow of traffic in all the respective areas, he added. All available resources were utilised to ensure foolproof security of the mourners, he informed. Law and order was being maintained and a peaceful atmosphere was ensured to the mourners, he added.

Under the security plan, security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Lady Police were deployed to ensure security, he added.

A special 24/7 control room had also been set up in CPO office, the spokesman said.

The police were making concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

The mourners were only allowed to join the processions from different entry points and Quick Response Force was also deployed for the protection of the mourners, he told. He said special contingents of commandos and police officials were also deployed on sensitive points.

The police officials used metal detectors along with the private guards of the Imambargahs and mourning procession managements.

Strict checking of vehicles was also made at entry and exit points of the city, he added.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles was banned along the routes of mourning procession while all traffic proceeding towards these routes were diverted.