SARGODHA - Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) with the coordination of district administration sealed eight petrol pumps in various parts of the district for giving less measures. According to ACE sources, those petrol pumps were sealed include: Canal view petrol Dhoori, Dharyana Petrol Gujrat road, Rao Filling station, Haji Sikandar Petroleum Chakiya Phularwan, SS filling Station, Salam road petrol pump, motorway filling station and Salam interchange.

Youth killed

A youth was stabbed to death over a minor dispute in Bhagtawala limits on Monday. According to police, Muhammad Irfan (21), resident of Chak No 23/SB, had an altercation with Waseem, Imran and Usman over a petty issue few days back. On the day of incident, Waseem along with his two accomplices Imran and Usman came and exchanged harsh words with the victim, Irfan. The accused stabbed him to death and fled from the scene.