LAHORE - Director General Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed making Firdaus Market underpass motorable by the deadline of September 5.

So far 85 percent civil work on the project has been completed. Besides constructing 540 meters long barrel of the underpass, excavation work for making ramps on both sides of the structure was under way.

DG visited visited the project site on Monday to review the construction activity. He expressed satisfaction over the speedy disposal of rainwater that had accumulated in the barrel of the underpass. He directed for ensuring quality of civil work besides utilizing all possible resources for completing this challenging task in time.

LDA completes survey of plots of Sabzazar scheme

LDA has completed survey of plots of Sabzazar scheme to save properties from land grabbers. A total of 38 vacant plots had been identified as a result of this exercise by the relevant staff.

These plots worth millions of rupees were situated in Block N of Sabazazar. Relevant Directorate has started proceedings for including these plots in the plot bank of LDA for the purpose of revenue generation through open auction.