ISLAMABAD -The Asian Development Bank (ADB) would provide Knowledge and Support Technical Assistance (KSTA) to Pakistan in order to achieve sustainable food security as well as for controlling locust attacks. The consensus to this regard was developed in a video-link meeting between Federal Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research Omer Hameed Khan and Director Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yasmin Siddiqi, said a press release.The upshot of this assistance will be spiraling food security and crop protection, besides technological based data assemblage practices.

The ADB has also expressed interest in supporting research and capacity building in the agriculture sector of Pakistan. Through this assistance climate adaptive and disaster resilient agricultural practices will amplify in the areas susceptible to climate change and natural disaster. The assistance would be implemented in 2 years.