ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan has underlined the need for implementing local government system to facilitate masses. Talking to a private television channel, the SAPM said structural reforms was essential to achieve objectives from the national institutions. Commenting on Karachi issues, he said Sindh government representing leaders of Pakistan People’s Party had been running the affairs of the provincial parts for many years but no visible development was witnessed there.

He was of the view that there was dire need to provide civic amenities to people at their doorsteps. About high inflation, he said, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had taken initiatives for establishing commission and committees to take action against those elements involved in creating artificial crisis.

Regretting the anti-public policies of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) during their era, he said leaders of PPP and PML-N, had badly damaged the institutions, due to which, masses were suffering from multiple challenges including price hike.

Replying a query, Ali Nawaz Awan, said leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would never compromise on corruption.

He said people were demanding incumbent government to call former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to come back and face their cases. He said those who plundered national kitty should deposit the money into national exchequer or face action as per law.