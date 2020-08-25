Share:

LAHORE - A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed in connection with Muharram on Monday.

The meeting was attended by DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid, SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar and all the divisional SPs and SDPOs. The meeting also reviewed the overall law and order situation regarding Muharram and the security of circle wise flash points and trouble points.

All the Divisional Officers and SDPOs also briefed CCPO Lahore regarding the security arrangements for the processions and gatherings. Foolproof security is being provided to more than 650 processions and 5,235 gatherings in Lahore. Gatherings and processions have been divided into three categories A, B, and C according to sensitivity.

Lahore has 610 A category, 3,471 B category, and 1,154 C category gatherings. Briefing on security arrangements, CCPO Lahore said that three-tier security cordon of processions and meetings should be ensured. While issuing instructions, it was said that best snipers and well-armed personnel should be deployed at rooftops duty and vintage points and SDPOs and SHOs should brief on-duty staff frequently.

Establish fronts at the entrances and exits of gatherings and processions, and take detention orders for violators. Giving further instructions, the Lahore Police Chief said that search operations in all divisions should be expedited and repeated search operations should be carried out at tenants, hotels, hostels, bus stands, and other places.

Meetings with all founders and organisers should be continued. There should be no violence in gatherings and processions. Minor issues should be resolved through the peace committee.

He said personnel stationed at the checkpoints should be wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets. All personnel should have raincoats in view of the monsoon season. Police personnel should be deployed to monitor the security of the gatherings and processions and ensure the attendance of the personnel on arrival and departure of duty.

Civil defence teams should complete search and sweep operations of the routes, there should be no motorcycle, vehicle, wheelbarrow, etc. on the procession routes. Parking arrangements should be made at maximum distance from gatherings and processions.

CCPO Lahore directed SP Headquarters to immediately deliver all barbed wire, fronts, and other logistics on duty points. He further said that there would be no compromise on security and safety, I am visiting myself, action will be taken against the concerned supervisory officer for negligence and no official will leave his duty point without permission.