Share:

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will provide all sports facilities to children of Child Protection Bureau and expert coaches will impart training to these children at their centers. This was stated by DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh during his meeting with Director General Child Protection Bureau Beenish Fatima here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. They also discussed different sports issues of children of Child Protection Bureau during their meeting. “We will provide all sports facilities to 900 children of eight centers of the Child Protection Bureau to eliminate the sense of deprivation of these children.