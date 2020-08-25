Share:

China considers the regular trade talks with the United States on the implementation of the Phase One trade deal to be constructive, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin have held a phone call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Hu to discuss the Phase One Agreement implementation.

"The parties held a constructive dialogue on strengthening the coordination of macroeconomic policies of the two countries and the implementation of the Phase One trade and economic agreement," the ministry said.

"The sides agreed to create the conditions and atmosphere for further facilitating the implementation of the Phase One trade deal," it said.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin held a regular call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Hu to discuss the implementation of the Phase One Agreement signed in January, the US Trade Representative's Office said in a statement.

"Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin participated in a regularly scheduled call this evening with China’s Vice Premier Liu Hu to discuss implementation of the historic Phase One Agreement between the United States and China," it said.

The office said the sides had addressed steps China had taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the Agreement to ensure better protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to US companies in financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer.

"The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of US products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement. Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement," it said.