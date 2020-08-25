Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here on Monday inaugurated the China-Pakistan Friendship Tree Plantation campaign for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by planting a sapling at the KP House here.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he declared that the Chinese government will participate in the ongoing efforts of promoting the concept of ‘Green Pakistan’.

He reiterated his country’s resolve to support Pakistan’s socio-economic development through all possible means. The efforts are already underway to implement 2nd phase of CPEC for this purpose.

The campaign was jointly arranged by the Pak-China Friendship Association and KP Development Foundation.

Kamran Khan Bangash represented KP Chief Minister at the ceremony that was also attended by Zhang Heqing, Chinese Cultural Counsellor, and cross-section of the public representatives.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Secretary General of the Association, announced on the occasion that over 20,000 saplings will be planted at various places of divisional headquarters that will be reflective of Pak-China deep-rooted friendship at people-to-people level.

The ambassador spoke high about importance to KPK’s province, in connecting the CPEC with Afghanistan and other regional countries. He assured his all-out support for enhancing collaborative partnership between KPK and Xinjiang autonomous region.

He expressed his happiness that Pakistan is actively engaged in reviving its economy after getting control of COVID-19 epidemic.

Ambassador Yao Jing also announced that the people-to-people exchanges will be further enhanced in a spirit of participating in development and learning from each experience to achieve their future goals.

The ambassador also distributed shields to those who had been playing active role in promoting Sino-Pak friendship, on behalf of the Association.