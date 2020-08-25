Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 9 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 293,711. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,255.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 450 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 128,456 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,391 in Punjab, 35,796 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,531 in Islamabad, 12,560 in Balochistan, 2,257 in Azad Kashmir and 2,720 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,373 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,192 in Punjab, 1,248 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 65 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,487,744 coronavirus tests and 24,231 in last 24 hours. 278,425 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 672 patients are in critical condition.