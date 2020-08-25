Share:

Peshawar - A court of district and sessions judge here on Monday issued ex-parte decision in favour of Awami National Party (ANP) central president Asfandyar Wali Khan as former spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and incumbent Labour and Culture Minister Shaukat Yusufzai did not appear before the court about the allegations he had levelled against ANP leader.

The ANP had appealed to the court against the then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information minister Shaukat Yusufzai for defaming the image of Asfandyar Wali by charging baseless allegations against him.

Asfandyar Wali had filed the case through Wakeel Zaman Khattak Advocate and Rafiq Momand in a local court few months ago.

However, Shaukat Yusufzai did not appear before the court on Monday to prove his allegations despite repeated notices issued to him by the honourable court.

The ANP leader had filed defamation case of Rs.150 million against Yusufzai.

Meanwhile, Yusufzai, in a statement, said that he had great respect for the honourable court but he had not either received any notice from the court, nor he knew that the ANP leader had filed a defamation case against him.

He said he had not levelled allegations against Asfandyar Wali Khan but he had quoted former ANP leader and close relative of Asfandyar Wali Khan, Azam Khan Hoti, who had reportedly spoken against the ANP leadership during a news conference few years ago.

The provincial minister said that he would approach the court to prove his innocence.