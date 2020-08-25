Share:

MULTAN - City Traffic Police (CTP) organized a walk to create awareness among masses about smog on Monday. The walk was led by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb in which traffic wardens, officers, students, officers of environment department and civil society members were participated which started from SP Chowk and culminated at the same point after passing through the cantt areas. Speaking on the occasion, CTO Huma Naseeb said that smoky vehicles were major part of smog as 40 percent smog caused by these types of vehicles. She urged citizens to ensure timely maintenance of their vehicles and directed them to avoid using smoky vehicles on roads otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The city traffic police distributed pamphlets among the citizens.