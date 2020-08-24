ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s current account balance swung into a surplus of $424 million in July 2020 after posting a deficit of $100 million in last month.  The current account balance improved by 244 per cent in July as compared to the current account deficit of $613 million in same month a year ago, according to a data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday. This is the fourth monthly surplus since last October, the Central Bank said in a statement. Strong turnaround is due to a continued recovery in exports and record-high remittances, with support from several policy and administrative initiatives by SBP and government, it added. In July the oversees Pakistanis transferred record remittances worth of $2.768 billion in the corresponding month which is the highest ever amount for the country in a single month while in same month of last year the remittances were recorded at $2.028 billion. According to the data, the Current Account Balance without official transfers also witnessed a surplus of $401 million in July as compared to the deficit of $716 million in same month of last year. Balance of trade in goods plunged by 11.78 per cent from $1.968 billion in July 2019 to $1.736 billion in July this year. Similarly, balance of trade in services also narrowed by 13.8 per cent to $362 million compared to $420 million in July 2019. As a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP), the current account balance witnessed a surplus of 1.9 per cent in the first month of current fiscal year as opposed to deficit of 2.8 per cent in the same period of last year.

Iran vows to respond to possible foreign involvement at Natanz nuclear site incident