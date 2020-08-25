Share:

Islamabad - He’s one of the most handsome men on the planet. And, David Beckham, 45, is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with wife Victoria’s, 46, beauty products and ‘loves’ using a bronzer created by her VBB brand.

According to a new report, the footballer ‘uses her make-up’ and Posh Spice tests her cosmetics on her hubby, branding him her ‘best model.’ During an Instagram Live, Victoria admitted: ‘He’s my best model. I’ve just seen a message from David that he’s run out of serum. David loves this. I’ll bring him some.’

The former Spice Girl was referring to her cell rejuvenating power serum, which retails at an eye-watering £180 per bottle. Victoria’s business partner at Victoria Beckham Beauty, Sarah Creal, reportedly revealed how the sport star also ‘loves’ using a bronzing product created by the brand.