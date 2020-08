Share:

Federal government on Tuesday announced public holiday across the country on 9th and 10th Muharram.

According to details, similar to the previous years, the federal government also announced holidays this year on 9th and 10th Muharram, falling on 29th and 30th August.

The notification for the holidays was issued by the interior ministry as all private and government offices, educational institutes, business and other activities would remain shut during the two days.