Share:

ISLAMABAD -The footwear exports from the country witnessed decrease of 2.53 per cent during the first month of current financial year (2020-21) compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported footwear worth $12.617 million during July 2020 against the exports of $12.945 million during July 2019, showing negative growth of 2.53 per cent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed nominal increase of 0.80 per cent as it surged from $ 10.905 million last year to $10.992 million during the current year.The canvas footwear exports from the country witnessed decline of 100 per cent whereas the exports of all other footwear commodities also decreased by 20.07 per cent during the period under review from $2.033 million last year to $1.625 million during July 2020.

On month-on-month, the exports of footwear however witnessed grew of 13.87 per cent during July 2020 when compared to the exports of $11.080 million in June 2020, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather also increased by 12.62 per cent whereas the export of canvas decreased by 100 per cent and all other footwear increased by 26.46 per cent. It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first month of the current fiscal year dipped by 7.72 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during July 2020 was recorded at $1.686 billion against the deficit of $1.827 million in July 2019, the data revealed. During the month under review, the exports from the country increased by 6.10 per cent, from $1.886 billion last year to $2.001 billion during the current year. On the other hand, the imports witnessed negative growth of 0.70 per cent by falling from $3.713 billion last year to $3.687 billion this year.

Sports goods’ export increases 6.44pc in July

The exports of sports goods witnessed an increase of 6.44 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as against the exports of corresponding month of last year. The country exported sports goods worth $26.169 million during July 2020 against the trade of $24.585 million during July 2019, showing increase of 6.44 per cent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The products that contributed in positive growth in trade included gloves, the exports of which increased from $7.075 million in last July to $7.118 million in July 2020.

However, the sports of footballs decreased by 9.12 per cent in July by going down from $13.797 million in July 2019 to $12.539 million in July 2020, the data revealed. The exports of all other sports goods grew by 75.38 per cent, from $3.713 million last July to US $ 6.512 million in July 2020, according to PBS data. Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the exports of increased by 41.33 per cent In July when compared to the exports of $18.516 million in June 2020.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs and gloves increased by 13.26 and 106.26 per cent respectively while the export of all other sport products also increased by 64.44 per cent, the data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that, as the exports increased by 6.04 per cent, the country’s trade deficit witnessed reduction of 10.24 per cent during the first month of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding month of last year.

The country’s deficit during July 2020 stood at $1.640 billion against the deficit of $1.827 billion during July 2019, according to PBS data. During the month under review, the country’s exports registered about 6.04 per cent increase, by going up from $1.886 billion last year to $2 billion during the current year whereas the imports declined from $3.713 billion to $3.640 billion, showing decline of 1.97 per cent.