LAHORE - Stressing that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no role in sending Mian Nawaz Sharif abroad, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday asked the PML-N to share his health reports with the government and the Judiciary.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave politics and quit the government but will never make a deal with anyone. It is the public right to know about Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad”, he remarked while addressing the ration distribution ceremony organised by Halal-e-Ahmar.

Chairman Halal e Ahmar, Abrar-ul-Haq, President of Zakat, Ushr Committee Shabir Sial, PTI leader Chaudhry Khalid Gujjar, Akbar Khan, Malik Asif were present in this ceremony.

Governor Sarwar said that Nawaz Sharif went to London because he wanted to have his treatment there. “There has been a lot of hearsay about his health condition. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the PML-N to share the reality with the public”, he said.

Governor pleaded that one thing was clear that Nawaz Sharif’s departure to foreign country was not part of any deal. “People who know Prime Minister Imran Khan should know that nobody can pressurise him”, he affirmed.

Replying to a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had full confidence in Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and he will serve as the Chief Minister as long as he had Prime Minister’s support. He alleged that the opposition had always been busy in spreading rumours about Usman Buzdar but they always proved wrong. Answering another question, the Governor said that the opposition lacked ideology to run any campaign against the incumbent government.

He said that all opposition parties were thinking about their own interests and therefore did not have the mettle to run a successful campaign against the government. Governor Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest politician.

He asserted that the PTI government had a clear stand against corruption that there will be no compromise on accountability. He said that NAB along with other organisations was working independently.

He said it was very important to root out corruption for the country’s progress and development. .

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy has successfully curtailed coronavirus spread in Pakistan. “The whole world is applauding our response against coronavirus”, he added. He said that ration has been distributed among 15 lac deserving families during coronavirus lockdown through the platform of PDN.

Over 11 crore deserving families have received cash aid of Rs12,000 per family through Ehsas Programme during this period. He said the cash disbursements through Ehsas were done through a transparent process to provide relief to the poor.

Addressing the ceremony, Abrarul Haq said that Halal e Ahmar will always stand by the poor. “Today, we have once again distributed ration among thousands of distressed families, who have been affected by coronavirus lockdown. We will continue to provide relief to the underprivileged” he added.