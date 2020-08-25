Share:

DADU - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into allegations of misconduct and patronage of criminals and anti-social elements by certain officials of Hyderabad Police.

According to a notification issued on Monday, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Karachi Javed Akbar Riaz and Senior Superintendent South Sheeraz Nazeer Abasi would hold an inquiry into the charges against Deputy Superintendent of Police Faheem Ahmed Farooqui, inspectors Javed Jalbani and Junaid Abbasi, and sub-inspectors Niaz Panhwar and Muneer Abbassi.

Divisional Control Room set up at Commissioner’s office:

A Divisional Control Room (DCR) has been set up at Commissioner’s office in Shaheed Benazirabad.

The purpose of setting up the control room is to monitor the law and order situation by gathering information about the elements bent upon disturbing communal harmony and peace during Muharramul Haram.

Duties have already been assigned at the room, which would remain functional till Muharram 13th.

Superintendent of Commissioner Office Mehmood Dahri has been made in-charge Control Room with Phone number 02449370333 and Fax No. 02449370392.

Meanwhile, a separate control room has also been set up by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer at his camp office with telephone number: 0244 9370337 and fax no: 0244 9370338.

PS to Deputy Commissioner Zuber Ahmed Malah has been assigned the duty of Control Room In-charge with mobile phone numbers: 0348 2376430 and 0300 3211853.