The strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan, aimed at nurturing ties, is proving to be an irritant for India. The defensive claims made by their government in regards to the united statement against atrocities committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) goes to show that all India is doing is clutching at straws.

By calling Kashmir an ‘integral and inalienable’ part of India, the BJP-led government has only invited scrutiny upon itself and its repressive rule within the region by the international community. Ever since it stripped Kashmir from its status, violence and turmoil has ensued at the expense of the average individual. The lack of regard for upholding rights, maintaining law and order or even adhering to the United Nations (UN) resolutions causes one to question their entitlement over the disputed region. Surely, if Kashmir was as integral as they say, governance wouldn’t be in shambles.

While Pakistan refutes such comments as being ‘unwarranted’ and ‘historically incorrect’, the main focus remains on the dialogue and how both China and Pakistan can work in unison—rightfully so. Pertinent issues like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), One Belt One Road (OBOR) and resolving regional tensions remains a focus, and the situation in IIOK is crucial for the stability of the region.

At this stage, there is no way around the matter of IIOK. Pakistan and China have issued a categorical joint statement according to which India is being encouraged to withdraw from the region, organise the plebiscite ordered by the UN, put an end to state-sponsored terrorism; unwavered support is being offered to Pakistan by China. In the face of international displeasure on the matter, and the loss over thousands of lives over the course of decades, it is essential that we are not misled or distracted.