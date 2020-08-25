Share:

Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) efforts to promote democracy, human rights and democratic values are commendable, said leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem.

He was addressing a dinner ceremony which he hosted in honor of visiting President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas. Dinner. The event was attended by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sinjrani, Heads of foreign missions, Members of Senate, and others.

Senator Dr Waseem congratulated the IPU leadership and member countries on completing 130 years and added Pakistan is keen to further enhance cooperation and liaison with the IPU.

“Our problems are common and we have to find solutions together,” Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim said. He said, “No region or country can live in isolation. Pakistan will continue to support the peace and development agenda in the region.”