The Israeli army said Tuesday that its warplanes and tanks targeted a Hamas tunnel and some military points in southern Gaza.

Palestinian sources said the Israeli military bombed empty fields and some observation posts belonging to the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Tel Aviv administration claimed that a fire broke out in the area after Palestinian activists sent incendiary kites and balloons to Jewish settlements around the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army frequently carries out airstrikes on border areas in retaliation for incendiary attacks which they claim are launched from Gaza.