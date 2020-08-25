Share:

NORTON - Dustin Johnson said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the number one spot with a 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open. The 36-year-old American became the fifth player to be ranked number one this year after he leapfrogged Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy following his dominating display at TPC Boston. Brooks Koepka was also No. 1 this year. Johnson last held the number one ranking in May last year. “... It’s something that I’m very proud of is to be number one in the world, and I’d like to stay there for a little while,” Johnson told reporters.