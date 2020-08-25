Share:

SUKKUR - Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said here on Monday that he had been arrested so that he could not attend the National Assembly (NA) proceedings because he always talked about democracy and for the rights of people.

Talking to the media outside the NAB court, he said that despite the fact that one year had passed since his arrest, not a single allegation leveled against him could be proved.

Former leader of the opposition in NA said that the purpose of putting him in jail was to punish him for raising voice for the rights of people of his constituency.

Khursheed Shah said he expected justice from The Almighty Allah, adding that as member of the National Assembly or as minister, he did not spend even a single penny from the national exchequer on him or his family.

He said that he had remained the federal minister for religious affairs from 1994 to 1996, but despite that he did not perform Hajj on government expenses.

He said that he considered politics sacred, and therefore would continue to serve the people selflessly.

He further said that the period of one year was enough for gathering proofs against him, but this could not be done since he was innocent.

Senior PPP leader said that it was a good omen that finally the federal government had decided to work for the betterment of Sindh.

He said that development works were underway in Sukkur city. “Institutions like NICVD and SIUT are providing services to the people,” he said, and added that he had approached the court for the construction of Sukkur–Rohri bridge and was hopeful the court would soon decide on it.

Khursheed appears before NAB court:

Earlier, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, besides 17 co-accused, appeared before the NAB court in assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to details, Khursheed was brought to the NAB court from the NICVD hospital, Sukkur in ambulance.

Although it was expected that the court would indict Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and the co-accused on Monday, but they were not indicted by the court due to request from the lawyers from both the sides for grant of some grace period. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 8th September.