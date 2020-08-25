Share:

Peshawar - The KP Cabinet on Monday approved approximately Rs.3 billion subsidy on import of wheat with a view to ensure smooth supply to flour mills as well as bringing stability in the atta prices.

Special cabinet meeting was held with Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary SMBR, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The cabinet decided that the provincial government in its first phase would immediately import 0.15 metric tons of wheat through Trade Corporation of Pakistan costing Rs.8.510 billion. Same quantity would be procured in the next phase.

This would ensure smooth supply of wheat to flour mills and ensure stability in the prices of atta.

The Chief Minister directed the food department to keep all options open including domestic procurement. Cabinet also constituted a committee comprising ministers for food, finance, education and secretary food which would negotiate with private sector for domestic procurement of wheat.