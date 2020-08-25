Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan formally launched Zu Bus Service on three feeder routes of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Hayatabad, Peshawar on Monday.

The first of feeder routes starts from Mall of Hayatabad and goes up to phase-6 via Basharat, second feeder route starts from Karkhano Market and goes up to phase-7 terminal via Industrial Estate while third feeder route starts from Mall of Hayatabad and goes up to Haji Camp via Bagh-e-Naran. Initially 25 Zu Buses will ply on these routes to transport passengers from various points of Hayatabad to the main corridor of BRT. Timings of these buses are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan termed the Peshawar project as the best of all the BRT systems in the country and said that initially Zu Bus Service had been launched on three feeder routes whereas four more feeder routes would be inaugurated in near future. He said that keeping in view increasing popularity and utility of the BRT, number of buses and feeder routes of BRT would be increased so that the entire population of Peshawar region could benefit this modern transport facility.

Mahmood Khan said that public had made positive criticism on delay in completion of BRT project, but now after its completion, the public highly lauded the project. He termed the Peshawar BRT as a unique system of public transport equipped with all modern facilities and said that there was a huge difference between the BRT system of Peshawar and those of other cities adding that 27 kilometers long main corridor of Peshawar BRT with in elevated portion of 13 kilometers has been completed with a cost of just Rs.31 billion.