Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) is going to establish appellate forums at three divisional headquarters including Swat, Abbottabad and D.I.Khan. Arrangements for the establishment of appellate forum in Malakand Division have also been finalized.

Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) KPIC Sajid Jadoon and Commissioner Riaz Daudzai along with their team held a meeting which was also attended by District and Sessions Judge Swat and Deputy Commissioners of district Malakand and Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Informantion commissioner underlined the importance of the appellate forums at the district level and requested the Deputy Commissioner Swat, Saqib Raza to provide space for the staff and visiting bench of the Commission.

Sajid Jadoon said the forum would not only lessen the burden on the working of the commission, but would also save the complainants of extra fatigue besides saving their precious time and resources.

The Deputy Commissioner assured provision of space for the forum besides all other required facilities.

Later, meeting the District and Sessions Judge Swat Zafar Iqbal, the CIC briefed him on the functioning of the commission and details of the complaints redressed so far. The District & Sessions Judge welcomed the KPIC delegation and vowed to lend his full support. He said that subordinate judiciary was the appellate forum for the complainants as well as the public body of the commission under the KP RTI Law at the same time. He said that the District Judiciary would facilitate the appellate forum of the commission.