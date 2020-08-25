Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi dismissed assumptions that Saudi Arabia had demanded to repay loans or threatened to suspend oil supply amid reported misunderstandings.

Speaking at a news conference here, Qureshi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic ties and there was no change in the relationship after his controversial statement about OIC role.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a heart-to-heart relationship with a shared goal of peace. There is no change in the stance of Saudi Arabia on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The speculations about loans and oil also don’t have any ground,” he maintained. He said neither Riyadh had demanded of Islamabad to return loans nor it had threatened to stop the oil supplies. “Everything is normal. There is no change (in ties),” he added.

He dismissed the campaign launched in social media claiming change in Saudi Arabia’s policy on occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister also made it clear that Pakistan and China were united as iron brothers. “We will act collectively to protect mutual strategic interests. We will continue the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) despite criticism,” he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan and China’s strategic compass was set in right direction and joint efforts would be made to promote peace, development and prosperity in the region.

The FM, who recently returned from Beijing where he held talks with his Chinese counterpart, said, “no matter what, CPEC would continue towards the goal of its complete implementation.”

The CPEC, he said, was a well-considered project of regional connectivity, which will benefit not only Pakistan and China but also the entire region, offering immense employment opportunities.

The FM said his visit to China was also significant in the backdrop of recent India-China military skirmishes in Ladakh. “It was important to have a face-to-face discussion in emerging scenario. We had a fruitful meeting” he said.

China’s stance, he said, was loud and clear that besides pursuing development, it was equally important to be vigilant about the regional situation.

Qureshi said the impression of lenience over Sino-India trade and Wuhan Spirit was dissolved following his meeting with the Chinese foreign minister.

The FM announced to hold a meeting with a delegation of Afghan Taliban today (August 25). “The resumption of peace in Afghanistan is the main goal. A seven-member delegation is here from Qatar’s capital Doha on the invitation of the government of Pakistan,” he elaborated.

Pakistan, he said, has had a “long and beneficial discussions” before the Doha peace agreement was inked between the United States and Taliban on February 29.

“China is also supporting the peace process in Afghanistan. A request was made to the Chinese FM to send their envoy on Afghanistan to Islamabad for a coordinated approach,” he remarked.

On Jammu and Kashmir, the Foreign Minister said China has categorically rejected India’s unilateral action of August 5, 2019 of revoking the special status of Valley.

Qureshi backed the recent joint declaration by six political parties in occupied Kashmir expressing commitment for the restoration of Article 370 and 350A of the Indian Constitution.

“This statement by Kashmiri leaders shows that India’s efforts to crush Kashmiris has met a big defeat,” he said, stressing the need for monitoring by international watchdogs to expose India’s false claims of normalcy in last one year. “We reject India’s claim of occupied Kashmir as its internal matter. The truth is that India has no historical, legal and moral claim over it,” he added.

He mentioned that the International Crisis Group, an independent body, had termed the struggle of Kashmiris as “indigenous mass resistance” and demanded to revert the move of August 5, 2019.

“All Pakistanis, Kashmiris in Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir, and Kashmiri diaspora across the world are openly negating the ideology of India,” he said.

He warned the world that India could carry out a false flag operation to cover up its defeat after misadventure in Kashmir.

To a question over the recognition of Israel by United Arab Emirates, Qureshi said UAE, like any other country had the right to take bilateral decisions. However, he stressed that clear stance on the issue remained the same as endorsed by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. “Pakistan cannot be pressured on the issue of Israel. We have a clear policy,” he contended.